An Epiphany Letter from the Hermits of Westray

Published on behalf of Fr. Stephen de Kerdrel, Sr. Colette Roberts & Br. Damon Kelly

We are living through the dark times of social anarchy and moral chaos prophesied by Isaiah:

‘For behold, the Lord, the Lord of hosts, is taking away from Jerusalem and from Judah stay and staff, the whole stay of bread , and the whole stay of water; the mighty man and the soldier, the judge and the prophet, the diviner and the elder, the captain of fifty and the man of rank, the counsellor and the skilful magician and the expert in charms. And I will make boys their princes, and babes shall rule over them. And the people will oppress one another, every man his fellow and every man his neighbour; the youth will be insolent to the elder, and base fellow to the honourable’ (Isaiah 3. 1-5).

Like Isaiah, we are acutely aware that society is in chaos; that there are no leaders. It seems that anarchy is ruling. Furthermore, Isaiah lifts the veil on our dreadful era when he speaks God’s words almost as if he is groaning:

‘My people — children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, your leaders mislead you, and confuse the course of your paths.’ (Isaiah 3. 12)

In this darkness and confusion, the State — globally and nationally —pretends happy and contented relations with Church leaders, while all the while like some terrifying and monstrous octopus it relentlessly tightens its grip around the Church so it can devour her. Consumed with Satanic hatred and wishing to be God for all of humanity, the Globalist State seems on the way to destroying everything.

Follow the Magi through the darkness.

However, this will not be the fate of the Church, for into this darkness come the Magi, looking for a baby King, a King who will bring peace and redemption. Guided by a star they escape the darkness of Herod’s tyrannical kingdom to find the ‘Light from Light’ that has descended on Bethlehem.

The Magi are not interested in power or politics, could not care less for the marriage between the state and religion; what interests them is following a star and finding a King who is a baby, and even more a King who is God, and who is the Way, the Light and the Truth. Such is the romance of looking for the Truth, but it costs everything. Once you have found the truth then you must die for it, especially when you realise that the Truth is Jesus Christ, the Son of God, who died on a Cross.

Escaping the darkness that has entered the Vatican.

We saw the destruction of Truth taking place on the altar of St. Peter’s with the sacrifice to Pachamama being placed there during the Sacrifice of the Mass. That was the moment when the Catholic Church, that we have known and loved, departed from the halls of the Vatican; and left St. Peter’s a temple deserted, and a place ripe for destruction. That moment saw the Faithful being deserted by a ‘church’ that had ceased to be The Church; though with a Pope, Cardinals and bishops it looked more or less like the Church.

The Bride of Christ — in the footsteps of the Magi — has to make a long and difficult journey through deserts, boiling hot by day, and freezing cold by night. She has to traverse mountain ranges and dangerous gorges. She has to be on constant look out for dangerous animals, lions, bears, wolves and snakes. She has to endure hunger and suffer thirst. She has to feel as if she can go on no longer, but still stay the course. She must rediscover the Christ Child as he, too, flees to Egypt with his mother Mary, and his foster Father St. Joseph. She must find Christ her Lord, not only as the Child, but as the Crucified and Glorious King, Judge of Heaven and Earth. She, as his spouse must live His mysteries totally and with great love. How is she to do this? Let us look at her at the present moment and see her different parts.

The true Church at present is very small.

The true Church at present is very small. She is made up of some cardinals, quite a few good bishops, but both groups still curiously silent. Then come the priests and the deacons who are suffering on the front lines of the battle for the Truth. There are a few good religious, but not many of these, and then there are last, but by no means least, the large flock of the Laity who for the most part are made up of very ordinary, devout people. The path that all of us must tread is the steep and narrow path that leads to Heaven, unlike the broad path that the false church is walking and which leads to Hell.

Over the next few weeks I want to travel with you as a group of Magi seeking to follow the star of Christ through the present darkness. Through a series of short letters we will look at the various stations of life in the Church and see how they can be faithful and true to Christ in these chaotic and confusing times. Like the Magi we are faced with an arduous journey — a journey that will show the Bride the Bridegroom in all His beauty, goodness and truth. For the Bride has for far too long been fascinated by herself, her different theologies, and philosophies, her laws and practices, her devotions and her religious orders, all good in themselves, but what truly matters is her Lord and Master, her King and her God.

Fr Stephen de Kerdrel